1,494 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Bought by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,494 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Adobe by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Adobe by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Adobe by 770.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $396.36 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $338.00 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $400.10 and a 200 day moving average of $411.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Mizuho lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $480.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen decreased their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $487.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.