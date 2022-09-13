15,211 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Purchased by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,211 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $116.39 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $185.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.86 and a 200-day moving average of $114.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.19 billion, a PE ratio of 67.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.48.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

