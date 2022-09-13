1832 Asset Management L.P. Reduces Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Booking worth $111,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth about $14,473,000. S&T Bank PA grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.5% during the first quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 13.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,685,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.4% during the first quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth about $43,986,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Up 1.6 %

BKNG stock opened at $2,013.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.67, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,669.34 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,898.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,050.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.55) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 97.26 EPS for the current year.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Booking to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,552.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total transaction of $630,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,546,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,212 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

