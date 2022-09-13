22,419 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Purchased by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,419 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,192,000. American Express comprises about 0.7% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,472 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 0.6% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 0.5% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 13,076 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

AXP opened at $162.45 on Tuesday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $134.12 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.50 and its 200 day moving average is $163.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.53.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

