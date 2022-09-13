28,952 Shares in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Purchased by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 128,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth about $15,127,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 46,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 161,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,405,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $99.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.67 and a 200-day moving average of $100.59. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $88.53 and a 1 year high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

