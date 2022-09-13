31,094 Shares in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Acquired by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 31,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned approximately 0.23% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 539.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $531,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 78.7% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,470,000.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CFO opened at $66.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.53. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $61.66 and a 52-week high of $78.15.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%.

