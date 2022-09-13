34,082 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Acquired by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,356,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 2.1% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,500,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,719,312,000 after acquiring an additional 74,380 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,899,993,000 after buying an additional 3,146,789 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,987,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,808,003,000 after buying an additional 127,231 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,827,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,025,159,000 after buying an additional 164,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,399,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,057,000 after buying an additional 195,182 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $310.74 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.24.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

