4,010 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Acquired by Highside Global Management LLC

Highside Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,010 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $13,072,000. Amazon.com makes up 6.1% of Highside Global Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 177,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $579,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $939,000. Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 10.6% in the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Amazon.com by 10.0% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,917 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Amazon.com Trading Up 2.4 %
NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $136.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.32, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.33.
Insider Activity at Amazon.com
In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,108 shares of company stock worth $9,736,335 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.61.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
Further Reading
