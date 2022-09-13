4,010 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Acquired by Highside Global Management LLC

Highside Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,010 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $13,072,000. Amazon.com makes up 6.1% of Highside Global Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 177,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $579,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $939,000. Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 10.6% in the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Amazon.com by 10.0% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,917 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $136.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.32, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,108 shares of company stock worth $9,736,335 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.61.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.