4,237 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Purchased by HPC Germany GmbH & Co. KG

HPC Germany GmbH & Co. KG purchased a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,000. Amazon.com makes up 9.1% of HPC Germany GmbH & Co. KG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,335 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $136.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 122.32, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Amazon.com to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.61.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

