46,370 Shares in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Acquired by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,362,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in Southern by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on SO shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Southern Price Performance

In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,161,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,109,655 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SO opened at $80.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $85.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.77%.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.