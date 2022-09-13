59,170 Shares in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Purchased by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 59,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,017,000 after purchasing an additional 54,252 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,693,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,722,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,875,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 152,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after acquiring an additional 103,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,462,000.

Get iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Stock Performance

PICK opened at $38.77 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $37.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.30.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.