6,900 Shares in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Bought by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,900 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 23,326 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,017 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 5.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 43.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $30.28 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.12 and its 200-day moving average is $34.14. The stock has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 2.11. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $19.12 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HAL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.53.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

