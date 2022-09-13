84,536 Shares in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Bought by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 84,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PTLC. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period.

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock opened at $37.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.77.

