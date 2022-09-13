ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Stock Price Down 4.8% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) fell 4.8% during trading on Monday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $52.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. ABM Industries traded as low as $42.70 and last traded at $43.80. 1,301 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 449,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $58,032.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ABM Industries

ABM Industries Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in ABM Industries by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,059,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,023,000 after buying an additional 1,140,097 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ABM Industries by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,716,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,932,000 after buying an additional 1,137,941 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ABM Industries by 353.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,641,000 after buying an additional 1,088,389 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,504,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in ABM Industries by 178.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 398,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,300,000 after buying an additional 255,471 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.