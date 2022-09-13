Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $53.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Academy Sports and Outdoors traded as high as $51.30 and last traded at $50.95, with a volume of 19942 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.56.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ASO. Stephens upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.70.

Institutional Trading of Academy Sports and Outdoors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 73.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,076 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11,157.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,079,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,181 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 680.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,817,000 after acquiring an additional 958,800 shares during the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.01 and a 200 day moving average of $38.56.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 9.79%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 4.17%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Featured Articles

