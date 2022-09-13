Adobe (ADBE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 15th. Analysts expect Adobe to post earnings of $3.33 per share for the quarter. Adobe has set its FY 2022 guidance at $13.50-$13.50 EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance at $3.33-$3.33 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect Adobe to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ADBE opened at $396.36 on Tuesday. Adobe has a 1 year low of $338.00 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $400.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $411.54. The stock has a market cap of $185.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 369,278 shares of the software company’s stock worth $168,250,000 after buying an additional 120,268 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Adobe by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Adobe by 6,670.3% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 76,572 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,888,000 after purchasing an additional 75,441 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 297,780 shares of the software company’s stock worth $135,675,000 after purchasing an additional 74,680 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 142,650 shares of the software company’s stock worth $64,995,000 after purchasing an additional 48,787 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $487.58.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

