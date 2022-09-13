ADT Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ADT)

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 12,561 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,734% compared to the typical volume of 685 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ADT from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of ADT in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADT in the second quarter valued at $49,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADT in the first quarter valued at $68,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADT in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADT in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

ADT Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE:ADT opened at $8.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.50 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50. ADT has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $10.39.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The security and automation business reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ADT will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -350.00%.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

