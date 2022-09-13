AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$32.38.
Several brokerages have commented on BOS. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$26.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$35.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$38.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th.
AirBoss of America Stock Down 8.8 %
Shares of BOS opened at C$11.72 on Tuesday. AirBoss of America has a one year low of C$11.70 and a one year high of C$47.00. The company has a market cap of C$317.52 million and a P/E ratio of 7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.21.
Insider Activity at AirBoss of America
In related news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$15.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$202,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,817,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$75,146,401.20.
AirBoss of America Company Profile
AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.
