AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$32.38.

Several brokerages have commented on BOS. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$26.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$35.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$38.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th.

AirBoss of America Stock Down 8.8 %

Shares of BOS opened at C$11.72 on Tuesday. AirBoss of America has a one year low of C$11.70 and a one year high of C$47.00. The company has a market cap of C$317.52 million and a P/E ratio of 7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.21.

Insider Activity at AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America ( TSE:BOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$141.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$157.99 million. Research analysts forecast that AirBoss of America will post 1.7799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$15.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$202,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,817,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$75,146,401.20.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

