Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €145.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) received a €145.00 ($147.96) price objective from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 45.45% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($153.06) target price on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €175.00 ($178.57) target price on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays set a €155.00 ($158.16) target price on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($147.96) target price on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €139.00 ($141.84) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Airbus Stock Performance

AIR opened at €99.69 ($101.72) on Tuesday. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of €68.28 ($69.67) and a fifty-two week high of €99.97 ($102.01). The company’s 50-day moving average is €102.10 and its 200 day moving average is €103.44.

About Airbus

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

