Akero Therapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 2,724 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 505% compared to the average daily volume of 450 put options.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AKRO stock opened at $12.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $461.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Akero Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $26.98.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKRO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 9.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 62.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 14.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

