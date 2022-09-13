Akero Therapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 2,724 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 505% compared to the average daily volume of 450 put options.
Shares of AKRO stock opened at $12.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $461.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Akero Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $26.98.
Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.
Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.
