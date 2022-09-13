AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Shares Down 5.9% After Analyst Downgrade

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $27.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. AlloVir traded as low as $8.21 and last traded at $8.23. 3,709 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 929,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on AlloVir from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on AlloVir from $55.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Insider Transactions at AlloVir

In other news, CEO Diana Brainard sold 4,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $35,416.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 637,548 shares in the company, valued at $4,947,372.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AlloVir news, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 15,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $129,397.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 386,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,812.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Diana Brainard sold 4,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $35,416.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,947,372.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,813 shares of company stock worth $194,804. 54.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AlloVir

AlloVir Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,230,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,059,000 after purchasing an additional 62,747 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp increased its position in shares of AlloVir by 66.2% during the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,891,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,376,000 after purchasing an additional 753,100 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AlloVir in the 1st quarter valued at $9,724,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in AlloVir by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 785,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after buying an additional 21,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AlloVir by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 775,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 11,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.73% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.83. The firm has a market cap of $778.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.01.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. On average, research analysts forecast that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

AlloVir Company Profile

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

