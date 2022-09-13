Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.8% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $155,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 1,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 107 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen reduced their target price on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.05.

GOOG opened at $111.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.18. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.21 and a 1 year high of $152.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $27.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,536 shares of company stock valued at $15,729,998. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

