Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Farallon Capital Management LLC

Farallon Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,807 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 61,150 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.5% of Farallon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Farallon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $468,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,192,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $59,191,787,000 after buying an additional 157,098 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,545,866,000 after buying an additional 205,225 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,608,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,696,262,000 after buying an additional 58,955 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 492,443.2% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 6,475,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,669,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,474,847,000 after buying an additional 97,666 shares during the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.1 %

GOOG opened at $111.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.21 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $27.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,536 shares of company stock worth $15,729,998 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.05.

About Alphabet



Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

