Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Director John L. Hennessy Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $110.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.88 and a 12 month high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $27.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Francis Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $476,000. Fundamentun LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.8% during the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,772,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.7% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% during the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,314,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $9,360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

