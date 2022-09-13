Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 885 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust now owns 94 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $110.86 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.88 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $27.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.41.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,536 shares of company stock worth $15,729,998. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

