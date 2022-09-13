Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 24 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $110.86 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.88 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $27.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Alphabet to $132.50 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.41.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $4,114,981.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,536 shares of company stock worth $15,729,998 in the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

