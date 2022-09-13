Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Harrell Investment Partners LLC

Harrell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,035 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.0% of Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,402,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. HPC Germany GmbH & Co. KG acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $9,089,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Alphabet by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 370,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,016,363,000 after purchasing an additional 26,676 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $6,906,000. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 101.1% during the first quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,754.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,536 shares of company stock valued at $15,729,998. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.41.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $110.86 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.88 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The company has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $27.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

