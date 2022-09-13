Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Raised by Fosse Capital Partners LLP

Fosse Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,898 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 30.9% of Fosse Capital Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Fosse Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $69,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,667,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $111,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $312,000. 1.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.41.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.2 %

GOOGL opened at $110.86 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $101.88 and a one year high of $151.55. The company has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $27.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,536 shares of company stock worth $15,729,998 in the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.