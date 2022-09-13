Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Lowered by 11 Capital Partners LP

11 Capital Partners LP trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,740 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 11.6% of 11 Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. 11 Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $36,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 589,827 shares in the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 76.6% in the first quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $56,000. 1.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $110.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.69 and a 200 day moving average of $119.66. The company has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.88 and a 12-month high of $151.55.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.41.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,754.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,536 shares of company stock worth $15,729,998 in the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

