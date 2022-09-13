Altitude Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ALTUU) Trading 0.6% Higher

Altitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ALTUU – Get Rating) traded up 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.02 and last traded at $9.99. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 4,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.
Altitude Acquisition Stock Up 0.6 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.02.
Insider Transactions at Altitude Acquisition
In related news, major shareholder Paribas Arbitrage Sa Bnp sold 395,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $3,926,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 204,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,724. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Altitude Acquisition
Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on travel, travel technology and travel-related businesses.
