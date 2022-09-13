Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

Aluminum Co. of China Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.52. Aluminum Co. of China has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aluminum Co. of China

Aluminum Co. of China Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 62.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 474,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 182,653 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 231.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 25,251 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China during the second quarter worth $230,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China in the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China in the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. 0.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, aluminum alloys, and carbon products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, Energy, and Corporate and Other Operating.

Read More

