Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.
The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.52. Aluminum Co. of China has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.41.
Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, aluminum alloys, and carbon products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, Energy, and Corporate and Other Operating.
