Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Harrell Investment Partners LLC

Harrell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,887 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.2% of Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harris Associates L P boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5,692.5% in the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 340,250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,109,198,000 after buying an additional 334,376 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 19,023 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $62,014,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the first quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Highside Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $13,072,000. Finally, HPC Germany GmbH & Co. KG acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $13,812,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $163.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.61.

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $136.45 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,335. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

