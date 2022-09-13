Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,019 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 14,336 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.8% of First Manhattan Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $560,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,965,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $110,725,825,000 after acquiring an additional 543,744 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $56,755,855,000 after acquiring an additional 698,970 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,917,115,000 after acquiring an additional 195,716 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,574,546 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,253,179,000 after buying an additional 564,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $14,053,756,000. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.61.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 70,108 shares of company stock worth $9,736,335. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $136.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

