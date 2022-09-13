Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by 11 Capital Partners LP

11 Capital Partners LP reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,865 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 10.1% of 11 Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. 11 Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $31,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN stock opened at $136.45 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,108 shares of company stock worth $9,736,335. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.61.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

