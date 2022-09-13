Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,269 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.5% of Forum Financial Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,965,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $110,725,825,000 after purchasing an additional 543,744 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $56,755,855,000 after purchasing an additional 698,970 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,917,115,000 after purchasing an additional 195,716 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,574,546 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,253,179,000 after purchasing an additional 564,699 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,053,756,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $136.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total value of $999,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 498,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,933,291. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,108 shares of company stock worth $9,736,335 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.61.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

