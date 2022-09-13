Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 73.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 177,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $579,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $939,000. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.9% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.6% in the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.0% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,917 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,335. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $136.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.32, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $163.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.61.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

