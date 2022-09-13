American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Trading 5.2% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.2% on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $11.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. American Eagle Outfitters traded as high as $11.28 and last traded at $11.25. 54,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,465,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.69.

AEO has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.92.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $116,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $349,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 10,932 shares of company stock valued at $127,655. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

