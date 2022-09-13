American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Bought by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in American International Group were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 65,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 199.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 9,089 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in American International Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 57,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.29.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $56.53 on Tuesday. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.40 and a 12-month high of $65.73. The stock has a market cap of $42.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.78 and a 200-day moving average of $56.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.02). American International Group had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.40%.

In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,430.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

