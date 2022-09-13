Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.67.

Several brokerages have commented on COLD. Bank of America raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust to $33.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 13.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 40,846,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,803,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,799,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,839,000 after acquiring an additional 365,487 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 17.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,546,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,692 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 30.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,724,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,178 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 15.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,362,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,477 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $30.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $23.96 and a one year high of $35.63. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -511.33, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.33.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.21). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $729.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,466.67%.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

