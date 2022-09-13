Analyzing Ascend Wellness (AAWH) & The Competition

Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Rating) is one of 53 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Ascend Wellness to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Ascend Wellness and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascend Wellness -21.49% -33.06% -7.81% Ascend Wellness Competitors 430.43% -219.40% 104.39%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ascend Wellness and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ascend Wellness $332.38 million -$122.66 million -4.11 Ascend Wellness Competitors $259.30 million -$62.88 million 3.33

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ascend Wellness has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Ascend Wellness is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

0.0% of Ascend Wellness shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.9% of Ascend Wellness shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ascend Wellness and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascend Wellness 0 0 3 0 3.00 Ascend Wellness Competitors 170 504 641 37 2.40

Ascend Wellness presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 386.49%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 142.71%. Given Ascend Wellness’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ascend Wellness is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Ascend Wellness peers beat Ascend Wellness on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Ascend Wellness

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. Its cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 20 retail locations. It also sells its products to third-party licensed cannabis retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

