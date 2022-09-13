Analyzing CannLabs (OTCMKTS:CANL) and Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT)

CannLabs (OTCMKTS:CANL – Get Rating) and Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

CannLabs has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fulgent Genetics has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CannLabs and Fulgent Genetics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CannLabs 0 0 0 0 N/A Fulgent Genetics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Profitability

Fulgent Genetics has a consensus price target of $86.67, suggesting a potential upside of 93.37%. Given Fulgent Genetics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fulgent Genetics is more favorable than CannLabs.

This table compares CannLabs and Fulgent Genetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CannLabs N/A N/A N/A Fulgent Genetics 42.41% 33.04% 29.52%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CannLabs and Fulgent Genetics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CannLabs N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fulgent Genetics $992.58 million 1.37 $507.36 million $12.57 3.57

Fulgent Genetics has higher revenue and earnings than CannLabs.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.2% of Fulgent Genetics shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.5% of Fulgent Genetics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fulgent Genetics beats CannLabs on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CannLabs

CannLabs, Inc. provides cannabis testing laboratory services in the United States. Its testing services include potency testing, residual solvent analysis, microbiological testing, pesticide testing, heavy metals testing, nutrient analysis, terpenes analysis, shelf-life/stability studies, gene expression testing, and genotyping/phenotyping testing. The company also offers data/analytics and consulting, as well as education services. CannLabs, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests. It also provides next generation sequencing and reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction-based tests, as well as antigen-based diagnostic tests for the detection of SARS-CoV-2. In addition, the company offers flow cytometry, a cell analysis technique providing diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of malignancies; fluorescence in-situ hybridization for detecting and locating a specific DNA sequence on a chromosome; immunohistochemistry, an imaging technique used to visualize antigens in cells; cytogenetics, which analyzes the chromosome set for numerical and structural abnormalities; and molecular testing that includes hematopoietic and solid tumor molecular assays. The company serves insurance, hospitals, medical institutions, other laboratories, governmental bodies, payors, municipalities and large corporations, and patients. Fulgent Genetics has strategic partnership with Helio Health, Inc. to commercialize blood-based early cancer detection tests. The company was formerly known as Fulgent Diagnostics, Inc. and changed its name to Fulgent Genetics, Inc. in August 2016. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Temple City, California.

