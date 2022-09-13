Analyzing Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) & Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE)

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) and Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hippo and Metromile’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hippo $91.20 million 6.46 -$371.40 million ($0.44) -2.34 Metromile $104.90 million 1.31 -$216.46 million ($1.81) -0.58

Metromile has higher revenue and earnings than Hippo. Hippo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Metromile, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hippo -218.29% -27.99% -14.09% Metromile -130.53% -57.64% -35.26%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Hippo and Metromile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Hippo has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metromile has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Hippo and Metromile, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hippo 0 1 3 0 2.75 Metromile 0 1 0 0 2.00

Hippo presently has a consensus price target of $4.27, suggesting a potential upside of 314.08%. Metromile has a consensus price target of $2.05, suggesting a potential upside of 95.24%. Given Hippo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Hippo is more favorable than Metromile.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.8% of Hippo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of Metromile shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of Hippo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hippo beats Metromile on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hippo

Hippo Holdings Inc. provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents. It provides care and protection for homeowners, as well as operates an integrated home protection platform. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About Metromile

Metromile, Inc. provides insurance policies for automobile owners in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance Services and Enterprise Business Solutions. The company offers pay-per-mile auto insurance policies. It also provides The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data, such as miles driven, driving habits, phone use, speeding, hard braking, accelerating, cornering, and location over wireless cellular networks. In addition, the company offers access to its technology under software as a service arrangement, as well as professional services to third-party customers. Metromile, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

