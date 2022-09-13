Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Andritz in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a €59.00 ($60.20) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Andritz from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Andritz from €63.00 ($64.29) to €57.00 ($58.16) in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

OTCMKTS:ADRZY opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. Andritz has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.84.

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies technology, automation, and service solutions to produce pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power generation; flue gas cleaning systems; plants to produce nonwovens and panelboards; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials.

