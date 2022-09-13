APA Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 26,957 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 44% compared to the average daily volume of 18,676 call options.

Institutional Trading of APA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APA. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in APA in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,168,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in APA by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,493,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,392,000 after buying an additional 2,547,210 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in APA by 385.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,954,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,110,000 after buying an additional 2,346,254 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in APA by 565.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,473,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,519,000 after buying an additional 2,101,876 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of APA by 191.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

APA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.52. APA has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.37. APA had a return on equity of 622.55% and a net margin of 32.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Analysts predict that APA will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on APA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on APA from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on APA from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.31.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

