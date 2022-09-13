Apogee Enterprises (APOG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, September 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Apogee Enterprises has set its FY 2023 guidance at $3.50-$3.90 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.57. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $356.64 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Apogee Enterprises to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ APOG opened at $41.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.93. Apogee Enterprises has a 12-month low of $33.88 and a 12-month high of $50.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Apogee Enterprises Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet raised Apogee Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Apogee Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $49,736.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,444.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $49,736.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,444.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 2,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $87,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apogee Enterprises

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $2,066,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 29.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 15,334 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 54.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 15,635 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 7.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 39.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 8,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

