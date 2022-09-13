AppHarvest (APPH) and Its Rivals Financial Comparison

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare AppHarvest to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

AppHarvest has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppHarvest’s rivals have a beta of -28.78, meaning that their average stock price is 2,978% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.3% of AppHarvest shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.9% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of AppHarvest shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppHarvest 0 0 1 0 3.00 AppHarvest Competitors 36 127 419 23 2.71

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for AppHarvest and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

AppHarvest currently has a consensus target price of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 112.96%. As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 81.57%. Given AppHarvest’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe AppHarvest is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AppHarvest and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AppHarvest $9.05 million -$166.19 million -1.66 AppHarvest Competitors $1.63 billion $92.76 million 1.31

AppHarvest’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than AppHarvest. AppHarvest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares AppHarvest and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppHarvest -1,256.15% -30.67% -21.16% AppHarvest Competitors -180.98% -13.81% -9.50%

Summary

AppHarvest rivals beat AppHarvest on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc., an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

