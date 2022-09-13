Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Lifted by Harvest Volatility Management LLC

Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 617,340 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 12.2% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $107,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 643,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $114,214,000 after acquiring an additional 381,507 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,255.6% during the 4th quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 242,191 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $43,006,000 after acquiring an additional 224,325 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 22,657 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 144,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $163.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.30.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.31.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.