Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s 4th Largest Position

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,988,408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 52,185 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.2% of 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,375,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 643,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $114,214,000 after purchasing an additional 381,507 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 1,255.6% in the 4th quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 242,191 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $43,006,000 after purchasing an additional 224,325 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 22,657 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 144,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $25,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,774,000. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays set a $169.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.31.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $163.43 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.18%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

