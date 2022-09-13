Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Holdings Lowered by Farallon Capital Management LLC

Farallon Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,479,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,482,685 shares during the period. Aramark comprises about 3.3% of Farallon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned about 6.42% of Aramark worth $619,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,052,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,773,000 after acquiring an additional 148,811 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,340,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,160,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,897,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,358,000 after buying an additional 198,530 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,044,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,005,000 after buying an additional 1,558,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 7,673,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,534,000 after buying an additional 117,542 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Aramark from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.29.

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $38.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Aramark has a 1-year low of $28.74 and a 1-year high of $39.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.11, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.67.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is 72.13%.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

