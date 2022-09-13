Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Shares Down 5.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.4% during trading on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $5.50 to $4.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Archer Aviation traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.31. 19,306 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,198,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ACHR. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Archer Aviation to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer Aviation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.
Insider Activity at Archer Aviation
In other Archer Aviation news, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $439,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Archer Aviation news, CEO Adam D. Goldstein sold 2,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $11,016,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $439,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,847,090 shares of company stock worth $11,639,593. Company insiders own 30.67% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Archer Aviation
Archer Aviation Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 15.31, a current ratio of 15.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.87.
About Archer Aviation
Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Archer Aviation (ACHR)
- Darden Restaurants Takes the Low Road Against Inflation
- Why These 3 Stocks Are Off to Hot September Starts
- Inflation Doesn’t Differentiate, But it’s Impact Does
- 3 Downgraded Must-Have Stocks To Put On Your Watchlist
- This Is What To Expect From The Q3 Earnings Reporting Season
Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.